Coronavirus

Homeland Security warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants grocery stores, gas stations and even COVID-19 testing sites to be aware that they could be targeted, though such an event may be unlikely.
As businesses across the country remain closed and big events are canceled for the foreseeable future, federal authorities are warning of the potential for terrorists to strike inside the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants grocery stores, gas stations and even COVID-19 testing sites to be aware that they could be targeted, though such an event may be unlikely.

"Now is the time to engage community businesses and other stakeholders to encourage vigilance and awareness," the DHS's assistant director for infrastructure protection, Brian Harrell, said in a statement to ABC News.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Harrell's division within the DHS, on Friday issued a nationwide notice saying law enforcement to should remain "alert for potential individuals triggered by the pandemic to inflict further harm."

While there is "currently no imminent or credible threats," the alert noted that there has been an increase in online hate speech "intended to incite violence and/or use the ongoing situation as an excuse to inflict hate."

As venues and "public gathering areas" remain closed, the alert stated that environments for a potential threat have shifted "to COVID-19 mobile screening stations, gas stations, still-open houses of worship, grocery stores, and other retailers that have been approved to do business."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
department of homeland securityterror threatcoronavirusgas stationu.s. & worldgrocery storeterror attack
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: SoCal poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
San Francisco Bay Area coronavirus resources, information
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
Show More
VIDEO: Reggie Aqui, Ginger Zee dance to Disney's 'Magic Happens' Parade song
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Live coronavirus updates: Bay Area counties require residents to wear face masks, coverings
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
More TOP STORIES News