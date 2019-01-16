Driver killed after getting pinned by his own garbage truck in Daly City

A garbage truck driver was killed after he was hit by his own truck Wednesday in Daly City, according to police.It happened on Skyline Boulevard near Carmel Avenue.Investigators say the garbage truck hit a number of parked cars around 6:15 a.m. A neighbor heard the wreck and called 911, police said."They found a garbage truck had struck a number of other parked cars and the driver of the garbage truck died as a result of the accident," Sgt. Ron Harrison with the Daly City Police Department said. "We have detectives and traffic investigators on scene, trying to figure out what happened."Cal/OSHA is investigating.Republic Services issued the following statement to ABC7 News: