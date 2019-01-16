STORM

Mudslide triggers massive traffic delays on SB Hwy 101 in Sausalito

EMBED </>More Videos

The brunt of the storm isn't even here and there are already problems on the North Bay roadways. A mudslide has triggered massive traffic delays on southbound Highway 101 in Sausalito. (CHP Marin/Facebook)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
The brunt of the storm isn't even here yet and we are already seeing trouble in the North Bay.

The slow lane of southbound 101, south of Spencer Avenue, is currently closed due to a mudslide.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Crews are on the way to clear the slide, however, a tree on the hillside has to be evaluated for risk of falling. This tree may need to be removed immediately before high winds push it over.

Crews will likely need to close multiple lanes.

Expect delays in the area.

Check drive times and traffic maps.

Related Topics:
weathermudslidestormrainforecastfloodingdrivingcommutingflash floodingstorm damagewindSausalitoSan JoseSan FranciscoNovatoOaklandSanta Rosa
