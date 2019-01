The brunt of the storm isn't even here yet and we are already seeing trouble in the North Bay.The slow lane of southbound 101, south of Spencer Avenue, is currently closed due to a mudslide.Crews are on the way to clear the slide, however, a tree on the hillside has to be evaluated for risk of falling. This tree may need to be removed immediately before high winds push it over.Crews will likely need to close multiple lanes.Expect delays in the area.Check drive times and traffic maps