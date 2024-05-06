Double stabbing in SJ leaves 1 man, 1 juvenile injured near Emma Prusch Farm Park, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif (KGO) -- Two people were stabbed in East San Jose on Sunday evening, less than an hour after Cinco de Mayo celebrations wrapped up in the same spot, police say.

Units ere at the scene in the area of S King Road and Lido Way on a report of a double stabbing.

Two people suffering from apparent stab wounds were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

They now say a man is in critical condition and the second victim is a juvenile whose injuries are not life-threatening.

The stabbing happened near Emma Prusch Farm Park, where the Eastside Cinco de Mayo ended today.

Police aren't releasing many details at this time, however we do know the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. -- about half an hour after Cinco de Mayo celebrations officially ended in the area.

Now, this scene playing out after what had been a peaceful day celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Some were describing it as disappointing, but not surprising.

"I'm not surprised. Have you seen the area? I lived here since 2012, I reckon, and working here. And it's been getting worse and worse. It's unfortunate you know there's lots always happening. It's been a tough three or four years with what's happening with the city, and I can understand this is a damper, but keep moving forward," said resident Joseph Lara.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

