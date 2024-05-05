1 killed in shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt, police say

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Lake Merritt on Sunday.

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Lake Merritt on Sunday.

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Lake Merritt on Sunday.

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Lake Merritt on Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway in Oakland after a person was found shot to death near Lake Merritt.

The shooting happened just before noon at 1st Avenue and East 12th Street.

The victim was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Americas Best Value Inn hotel.

It appears the car crashed in the parking lot, and the shooting happened at another location.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.