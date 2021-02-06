caught on camera

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed in traffic in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver captured video of a robbery while in traffic in San Francisco.

The incident happened around 4:30p.m. on Friday.

The driver, Alex Mehregan, says he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80. There, he witnessed someone come out of a Honda Accord and smashes a window of a Prius.

The thief grabbed a bag and drove off.

ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a husband and wife, who are from Iran. Ben says they are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.



Ben says his wife, Marsha, noticed someone following them after the shoot.

The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before.

They have filed a police report.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you may e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
