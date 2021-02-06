CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed in traffic in San Francisco

The incident happened around 4:30p.m. on Friday.
The driver, Alex Mehregan, says he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80. There, he witnessed someone come out of a Honda Accord and smashes a window of a Prius.
The thief grabbed a bag and drove off.
ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a husband and wife, who are from Iran. Ben says they are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.
ROBBED WHILE DRIVING: Ben & Masha, real estate photographers noticed someone was following them near the on-ramp heading east on I-80— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 6, 2021
WATCH: their window gets smashed & suspects take $7K in photo equipment.
Tesla driver Alex caught it all camera. https://t.co/dfdfCRywJ7 pic.twitter.com/YyCz8Jg00B
Ben says his wife, Marsha, noticed someone following them after the shoot.
The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before.
They have filed a police report.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you may e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.