Drivers ticketed for not yielding to chicken in Sunnyvale

Officers in Sunnyvale used a chicken suit while crossing a street to help with pedestrian safety. (KGO-TV)

By
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
Why did the chicken cross the road?

No, this isn't the beginning of a joke.

Officers in Sunnyvale were hoping to make their streets safer for pedestrians.

This was a decoy operation on the very busy El Camino Real at Helen Avenue.

For about 20 minutes this morning an officer from the Department of Public Safety walked out into the crosswalk with the chicken.

If a vehicle didn't stop, they were pulled over by waiting officers on motorcycles.

Eventually, the chicken went back to her coop and gave way to other pedestrians.

Several tickets were handed out during the operation.

