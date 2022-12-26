VIDEO: Police investigating 2 East Bay AAPI hate-related incidents. Here's one of the interactions

Over the holiday weekend, a woman and her friend experienced a homophobic, racist rant at a San Ramon In-N-Out.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay woman and her friend are shocked and speaking out after experiencing a homophobic, racist rant at a San Ramon fast food restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Arnie Kim and her friend were recording a TikTok video trying some In-N-Out items around 10:30 at night when suddenly, a man can be heard off camera calling the pair "weird homosexuals" and continuing to harass Kim's friend asking if he was "Kim Jong Un's boyfriend." The pair can be heard taking the rant in stride, laughing off the man's cruel taunts.

The next day, at around 11 a.m. on Christmas, a woman named Abigail experienced a similar rant from a man outside a store in Danville. The man, according to San Ramon Police, was driving a silver Mustang with Florida plates.

"He kept trying to spit at us," Abigail said.

The man then went on to call her and her family "Filipino idiots" among other insults.

RELATED: How liaison officers' work is impacting AAPI communities in Oakland

San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim they're investigating both "hate-motivated incidents" and are asking for the public's help.

The department is also using the city's camera system to identify the individual seen in both the In-n-Out video and the one from Danville.

Stay tuned to ABC7 News at 11 p.m. Christmas night for the complete story and interview.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live