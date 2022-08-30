Man charged with hate crime after anti-Hindu tirade at Fremont Taco Bell

A man has been charged after a profane, anti-Hindu tirade directed at another customer at a Taco Bell restaurant was captured on video.

The Alameda County District Attorney's office Monday filed multiple charges against 37-year-old Singh Tejinder.

The incident happened at the Grimmer Boulevard location on the night of Sunday, Aug. 21. Krishnan Jayaraman was waiting to pick up his order, when another patron took aim. The nearly 8.5 minute of video showed the man spewing anti-Hindu speech, directed at Jayaraman.

He is not custody but does have a court date.

