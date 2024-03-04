Thousands rally at San Francisco City Hall against rising antisemitism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people rallied in front of San Francisco City Hall Sunday, in a showing of solidarity with a march against antisemitism.

"It's more important than ever that we unite together and fight what's been happening to our people," said San Francisco resident Eliza Fishenfeld.

"People shouldn't hate. Everyone should be able to live the way they want to live," said Rachel Oren, a resident of Palo Alto.

Organizers said the event is a response to rising acts of hate against the Jewish Community throughout Northern California.

"There is no place for hate in San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed from the podium, condemning the influx of hate crimes against Jewish people. "Nearly 30 percent of the San Francisco hate crimes in 2023 targeted the Jewish community. This has been a 260 percent increase since 2022."

The mayor was among a powerful lineup of speakers, including Sheryl Sandberg.

"Parents should not have to tell their gay children not to hold hands in public. Black parents should not have to have the talk with their children," Sandberg said. "And, Jewish parents should not have to tell their children to take off their Star of David."

California's Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis also took to the stage.

MORE: US says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas must now decide

"This is how we will shut down those who seek to divide us," she said. "By being together and standing together today and always."

The rally came on the heels of a largely peaceful pro-Palestinian protest Saturday, that ended in some tense moments between San Francisco police and demonstrators.

On Sunday, a small group of Palestinian supporters peacefully protested nearby as the rally carried on, despite the wet weather.

"The rain can't keep people from coming out. We're just in so much pain over what's happening with our hostages in Israel, over what's happening with the situation in Gaza," said San Carlos resident Jenny Bernstein.

