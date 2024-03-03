Crowds march in SF to protest killing of Palestinians in Gaza as part of global day of action

People from all over the Bay Area gathered in San Francisco Saturday to rally against the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

People from all over the Bay Area gathered in San Francisco Saturday to rally against the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

People from all over the Bay Area gathered in San Francisco Saturday to rally against the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

People from all over the Bay Area gathered in San Francisco Saturday to rally against the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People from all over the Bay Area gathered in San Francisco Saturday to rally against the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

Saturday's demonstration is part of an international call to action, demanding an immediate cease-fire, and an end to U.S. support of Israel.

"We have gathered in the thousands here today in San Francisco and all over the world to demand an end to the United States' complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people. We fund Israel every single year. We are anticipating a bill of $17 billion going straight to Israel. Why are we sending arms and our tax dollars straight to Israel to commit a genocide against the Palestinian people?" said Rami Abdelkarim with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Demonstrators marched down Market Street and gathered in the rain at Embarcadero Plaza.

RELATED: US says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas must now decide

Millions rallied globally on Saturday, following the reports of a massacre in Gaza, along with mass starvation and displacement.

Protestors calling for a Gaza cease-fire said San Francisco police used pepper spray and batons on pro-Palestinian marchers outside the Israeli consulate Saturday.

The confrontation took place about 2:30 p.m. at Montgomery and Sacramento streets, where barricades blocked access to the consulate, said Wassim Hage, a spokesman for the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

One person suffered a broken hand and five to 10 were affected by pepper spray as they pressed against the barricade, he said.

Hage said the protestors, who called for an end to U.S. support for Israel in the war with Hamas, were peaceful until the police "attacked."

Police said the protest "became violent."

The group "began to commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism and causing property damage," police said in a statement. "A few of the officers at the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries."

"This remains an open and active investigation."

Protest organizers called the police tactics "shameful."

"SFPD's violence today against a peace protest is yet another appalling attack on our already vulnerable San Francisco community," Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, said in a statement. "We have the right to have our voices heard as Israel kills ten of thousands of our people in Palestine, with U.S. support."

Saturday's protest came one day before San Francisco Mayor London Breed is to join community leaders for the Unity March: Standing Together Against Anti-Semitism.

"In San Francisco, we stand strong as we unite against all hate, including against anyone in our Jewish community, and we welcome all those who celebrate love and peace in our great city," Breed said in a statement released Friday by Unity March organizers.

The war began Oct. 7 when the militant group Hamas attacked Israel killing 1,200 people and seizing about 250 hostages.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 30,000.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live