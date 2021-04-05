EXCLUSIVE: Neighbor's racist rant against Chinese family caught on camera in San Jose

Huang Zhu and Ying Huang say about two weeks ago their twin 6-year-olds heard a lot of knocking and doorbell ringing and thought the UPS driver was at their door.
Thankfully they didn't open the door because it was a man, yelling racist comments and saying things like, "You brought COVID-19."
In one clip the man says, "I said it's your neighbor, open the door! You... Communist China! Open the door right now! Communist China! You f**king Commies! This is America! It's not f**king (inaudible)."
What one son said was heartbreaking.
"He asked me, 'Mommy, did I do this because I watch too much iPad and he's here to punish me?' I didn't know what to say. I said 'you did nothing wrong, we did absolutely nothing wrong,'" says his mother.
The couple went on to tell ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, "We've been here for over 20 years. We haven't experienced anything close to this. We had our education here and we worked hard. We haven't had problems with anyone."
San Jose police tell Dion Lim the man was arrested for elder abuse of his father, and that what happened with this family is being investigated as a hate incident.
Huang and Ying then decided to tell their neighbors about what happened. They brought boxes of See's Candies door-to-door and informed the people around them of what happened. Many in surrounding neighborhoods chimed in with their support after the couple posted about what happened on NextDoor.
The couple is in the process of filing a restraining order against the man. They say this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in their neighborhood and are encouraged by neighbors' support.
