Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water

Residents of an East Oakland apartment have been displaced from their home as the rain flooded the parking garage, inundating as many as 20 cars.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents of an East Oakland apartment complex have been evacuated to a nearby hotel as management tries to pump flood waters out of the parking garage that inundated as many as 20 cars.

"It's emotional because we went from having a home to my kids being homeless," displaced resident Holly Brown was said through her tears.

Displaced residents gathered outside the hotel near Oakland airport where they are being provided temporary lodging after flood waters inundated their building over the weekend on 71st Avenue, across from the Coliseum.

"The cars were underwater, the street was flooded, cars were driving through the puddles and getting stuck. It was just a mess," displaced resident DaVina Brown said.

Residents of the five-story Coliseum Connections shared video of the damage and an email sent to them from the management of the complex. The email said that clogged storm drains caused the flood waters to rush in on Saturday and PG &E cut the power - and it will take days to pump the water back out.

One resident wished to remain anonymous but she shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the garage. "I went in the garage and I was fearful because I knew the power was still on and I was able to get to my car, and by the time I got to my car, it (water) was above my ankles," the resident said. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash."

DaVina Brown said, "I am angry. I have two cars that are gone now. I don't have no transportation. I'm displaced. I'm out of my place and I work from home."

Residents expressed security worries with no power on. The management company said in the email they're providing "a standing guard." But they referred residents to insurance companies for claims of loss of food and loss of vehicles.

Holly Brown said, "Now that this is bringing us together, I think from here all we can do is rise above. But it's going to take a lot of work. We'll be alright."

