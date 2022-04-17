easter

Easter weekend revives family traditions, giving boost to Bay Area small businesses

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Easter weekend gives Bay Area small businesses a boost

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The weather on Saturday allowed families to enjoy the holiday weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. There were events happening across the Bay Area.

No Easter egg was safe in Berkeley's Willard Park Saturday, where hundreds of kids were on the hunt with their baskets.

Angela Scott's two daughters were in it to win it.


"I think it's good to get them out early in the morning and get them tired, they've got a lot of activities and they're having a good time," said Scott.

Games, big bubbles and a petting zoo were a part of this year's Spring Egg Hunt. The annual event has been on pause since 2019.

"I think we had 400 people pre-registered, four times the amount in previous years so people are really excited to get out," said Berkeley City Council Member Lori Droste.

In San Francisco, drag performers entertained the crowd at the Castro Easter Block Party 'Eggs-travaganza', there was an egg hunt here too.

WATCH: Animal rescue advocates warn not to buy live bunnies for Easter: 'They're not gifts, they're pets'
EMBED More News Videos

Animal rescue advocates are warning people to think twice about gifting a real-life bunny for Easter this year.



Sandra Ortega from San Pablo waited in line to see the Easter bunny with her family.

"It's something to do to celebrate Easter, it's nice out here, I wanted to bring the kids to explore and get to know the city a bit," said Ortega.

That's exactly what the Castro Merchant's Association was hoping for. The block party designed to give some love to small businesses which have had a tough go.

"The Castro has been one of the hardest hit districts during the pandemic, we need to get people off Amazon and back to shopping with small businesses, it's a great step forward," said Castro Merchant's Association co-president Dave Karraker.

RELATED: Holiday ham giveaway in Oakland exposes harsh effects of coronavirus pandemic

Jeffrey's Natural Pet Foods on Noe Street was seeing a lot a new customers.

"Events like this really brings people in with good moods and it lightens up the neighborhood, after three years of silence," said Jeffrey's employee Emily Martinez.

The merchant's association says more block parties are planned for the future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsberkeleysan franciscoholidayeconomysmall businesscoronavirus pandemiceventseaster
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Don't buy live rabbits for Easter: 'They're not gifts, they're pets'
WATCH TOMORROW: Glide Memorial Church Easter Sunday Celebration
Ham giveaway in Oakland exposes harsh effects of pandemic
Historic sweet shop, famed for its Easter bunnies, is a family affair
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
NBA playoffs: Warriors dominate Nuggets 123-107
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Chase customer shocked to find 70 strangers added to her account
Reinstate COVID mask mandates? Why Bay Area doctor says no
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Thousands dispute FasTrak charges on Bay Area toll roads
Show More
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Here's when to expect rain across the Bay Area
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
More TOP STORIES News