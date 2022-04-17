Easter weekend revives family traditions, giving boost to Bay Area small businesses

No Easter egg was safe in Berkeley's Willard Park Saturday, where hundreds of kids were on the hunt with their baskets.
Angela Scott's two daughters were in it to win it.
400 kids at Berkeley Egg Hunt Extravaganza = Pure pandemonium. #EasterWeekend pic.twitter.com/gZM61s33DG— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 16, 2022
"I think it's good to get them out early in the morning and get them tired, they've got a lot of activities and they're having a good time," said Scott.
Games, big bubbles and a petting zoo were a part of this year's Spring Egg Hunt. The annual event has been on pause since 2019.
"I think we had 400 people pre-registered, four times the amount in previous years so people are really excited to get out," said Berkeley City Council Member Lori Droste.
In San Francisco, drag performers entertained the crowd at the Castro Easter Block Party 'Eggs-travaganza', there was an egg hunt here too.
Sandra Ortega from San Pablo waited in line to see the Easter bunny with her family.
"It's something to do to celebrate Easter, it's nice out here, I wanted to bring the kids to explore and get to know the city a bit," said Ortega.
That's exactly what the Castro Merchant's Association was hoping for. The block party designed to give some love to small businesses which have had a tough go.
"The Castro has been one of the hardest hit districts during the pandemic, we need to get people off Amazon and back to shopping with small businesses, it's a great step forward," said Castro Merchant's Association co-president Dave Karraker.
Jeffrey's Natural Pet Foods on Noe Street was seeing a lot a new customers.
"Events like this really brings people in with good moods and it lightens up the neighborhood, after three years of silence," said Jeffrey's employee Emily Martinez.
The merchant's association says more block parties are planned for the future.