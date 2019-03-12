Operation Varsity Blues

Expert shares thoughts on transparency with admissions process, hurdles to getting into schools in wake of scandal

EMBED <>More Videos

Expert Emalyn Lapus weighs in on the college admission process in the wake of the scandal that's rocked families and universities across the country.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hollywood stars, wealthy Bay Area business leaders and parents are accused of bribing people to get their kids into elite colleges. The charges also underscore how college admissions have become so cutthroat and competitive that some think they have to break the rules.

RELATED: Operation Varsity Blues: How the alleged college admissions scam has unfolded

Emalyn Lapus, executive director with Educational Talent Search, spoke with ABC7 about the biggest hurdle when it comes to getting into schools and her thoughts on how to make the admissions process more transparent.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscocheatingstanford universityoperation varsity bluesathletescollegebriberyus worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Peter Sartorio
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Marjorie Klapper
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Celebrating Pi Day at the Exploratorium
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Gov. Newsom signs execution moratorium in Calif.
Show More
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
More TOP STORIES News