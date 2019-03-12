Expert shares thoughts on transparency with admissions process, hurdles to getting into schools in wake of scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hollywood stars, wealthy Bay Area business leaders and parents are accused of bribing people to get their kids into elite colleges. The charges also underscore how college admissions have become so cutthroat and competitive that some think they have to break the rules.Emalyn Lapus, executive director with Educational Talent Search, spoke with ABC7 about the biggest hurdle when it comes to getting into schools and her thoughts on how to make the admissions process more transparent.