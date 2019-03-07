education

Formal tentative agreement not reached in San Ramon Valley Unified negotiations

After a 13-hour bargaining session, contract talks broke off Wednesday between the teachers' union and the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- After a 13-hour bargaining session, contract talks broke off Wednesday between the teachers' union and the San Ramon Valley Unified School District. Talks ended about 11:30 p.m. A formal tentative agreement was not reached.

Both sides agree however that progress was made to head off a possible teacher's strike. The San Ramon Valley Education Association says a tentative agreement on class size reduction could not be agreed to.

No new talks were scheduled for Thursday. More than 90 percent of the union voted last week to authorize a strike next month if necessary.

The SRVUSD issued this statement Wednesday night pertaining to negotiations:

SRUVSD and SRVEA signed 11 different tentative agreements today pertaining to topics which were the subject of discussion and negotiations between both parties. This constitutes tremendous progress. We had an outstanding day and look forward to returning to the table as soon as possible to reach agreement on the remaining few issues.
