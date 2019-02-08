EDUCATION

Oakland students march in support of teachers in labor negotiations

Students march in support of teachers in Oakland, California on Friday, February 8, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Students from at least five Oakland high schools are holding a "sick-out" to support their teachers and protest multi-million dollar budget cuts.

The "sick out" includes students from Oakland Tech, Skyline, Oakland High, McClymonds and Met-West schools. They are marching from Oakland Tech to district offices.

RELATED: 95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike

Students staged a walkout last week at Oakland Tech.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Keeping teachers in the Bay Area

There's widespread opposition to the superintendent's plan to cut more than $21 million from the budget.

The School District Board is scheduled to vote on the proposal next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersstrikeunionsOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike
EDUCATION
Multi-million dollar cuts proposed for Oakland Unified School District
Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Superintendent quits after lying about health insurance to help student
More Education
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Alameda police search for suspect in student assault at Island High School
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chill and unsettled weekend
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Show More
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Acting attorney general faces grilling from House Democrats
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Congressional negotiators closing in on border security deal
More News