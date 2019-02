Oakland students march in support of teachers in labor negotiations

Students from at least five Oakland high schools are holding a "sick-out" to support their teachers and protest multi-million dollar budget cuts.The "sick out" includes students from Oakland Tech, Skyline, Oakland High, McClymonds and Met-West schools. They are marching from Oakland Tech to district offices.Students staged a walkout last week at Oakland Tech There's widespread opposition to the superintendent's plan to cut more than $21 million from the budget.The School District Board is scheduled to vote on the proposal next week.