Oakland teachers reach agreement with district to avoid 1-day strike, reverse budget cuts

A one-day Oakland teacher strike that was set to happen Thursday has been called off as the union has reached an agreement with OUSD.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A teacher strike that was set to happen Thursday in Oakland has been called off.

Teachers had planned a one-day strike on May Day, which is International Workers Day.

However, on Wednesday, the Oakland Education Association announced it reached an agreement with the Oakland Unified School District to avert a strike.

The agreement restores budget cuts that will allow the district to keep more than 120 high school teachers.

PREVIOUS: Oakland teachers set for 1-day strike Thursday over financial documents related to budget cuts

It also restores site-based substitute teachers who provide classroom support.

OEA had previously authorized a strike demanding financial documents it claimed OUSD was withholding regarding the impact of previously approved budget cuts.

OEA president Kampala Taiz-Rancifer reacted to the news in a statement, writing: "This outcome reflects the power of educators standing together against cuts harmful to our goal of retaining experienced teachers in Oakland's hardest-to-staff classrooms."

Taiz-Rancifer asked that the district work together with OEA on budget decisions.

"Moving forward, we urge the District to include the Oakland Education Association as a true partner in shaping decisions that impact our schools, students, and their families," Taiz-Rancifer said.

