Oakland teachers threaten May Day strike over financial documents related to budget cuts

The teachers' union accused OUSD of manufacturing its budget crisis to justify layoffs, and thousands of teachers are threatening to strike Thursday.

The teachers' union accused OUSD of manufacturing its budget crisis to justify layoffs, and thousands of teachers are threatening to strike Thursday.

The teachers' union accused OUSD of manufacturing its budget crisis to justify layoffs, and thousands of teachers are threatening to strike Thursday.

The teachers' union accused OUSD of manufacturing its budget crisis to justify layoffs, and thousands of teachers are threatening to strike Thursday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Teachers in Oakland are preparing to go on a one-day strike later this week amid a budget crisis.

The union is asking for financial documents from the district, and thousands of teachers will strike on Thursday if they do not get them.

Thursday, May 1, is International Workers Day, also known as May Day, and is a day when workers' rights protests are often planned.

The district is hopeful it can find a solution.

The school board plans to meet with the union Tuesday in a closed session.

MORE: Oakland Unified school board approves 'voluntary separation agreement' with superintendent

The teachers' union alleges that one of its organizers, who works at Fremont High School, had been retaliated against by a principal for his union involvement.

In December, the teachers' union accused OUSD of manufacturing its budget crisis to justify layoffs of about 100 teachers and hundreds of contract changes.

That cut salaries for many of its members.

The district also gave administrators the option to make more than 30 spending reductions in its upcoming budget proposal, including centralizing services and eliminating some contracts.

If teachers do hit the picket lines, it'll be their fourth strike since 2019.