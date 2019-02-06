Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike

She says she does not want to see a strike. If there is one, she says she's going to do her best to keep schools open.
Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell said Oakland has too many schools for the number of students the district serves, and cuts are a reality. The district needs to make $21 million in reductions, she said.
Dr. Johnson-Trammell says both sides have been meeting to discuss teacher demands and ways to avoid a strike. "I'm an eternal optimist," she said.
She says she will present a budget Wednesday night to the school board, which will include the $21 million in cuts.
ABC7 News was at City Hall Tuesday night, where the teacher's union president spoke during a rally before the city council meeting.
Teachers want the city's support in their request for a 12 percent raise over three years.
The district has offered 5 percent over that same period.
Oakland Unified numbers show there are roughly 2,300 teachers in the district.
It has just more than 36,000 students, not including those at district authorized charter schools.
