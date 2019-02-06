Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike

Oakland superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell says if there is a teacher strike her intention is to do her best to keep schools open and to make sure students aren’t just watching Netflix in the cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/g4t1jUX10G — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 6, 2019

Oakland Superintendent says both sides have been meeting to discuss teacher demands and ways to avoid a strike. Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell: “I’m an eternal optimist.” @OUSDNews @OaklandEA pic.twitter.com/FqoNH9xgBD — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 6, 2019

Oakland Superintendent reveals the @OUSDNews district needs to make $21 million in reductions. pic.twitter.com/bpEtca0y3s — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 6, 2019

Oakland School Superintendent @OUSDNews says Oakland has too many schools for the number of students the district serves. Cuts are a reality. pic.twitter.com/1uzeQqnvzO — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 6, 2019

The Oakland Unified superintendent addressed the possible teacher strike on Wednesday and what the school district is doing to try and prevent a walk-out.She says she does not want to see a strike. If there is one, she says she's going to do her best to keep schools open.Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell said Oakland has too many schools for the number of students the district serves, and cuts are a reality. The district needs to make $21 million in reductions, she said.Dr. Johnson-Trammell says both sides have been meeting to discuss teacher demands and ways to avoid a strike. "I'm an eternal optimist," she said.She says she will present a budget Wednesday night to the school board, which will include the $21 million in cuts.ABC7 News was at City Hall Tuesday night, where the teacher's union president spoke during a rally before the city council meeting.Teachers want the city's support in their request for a 12 percent raise over three years.The district has offered 5 percent over that same period.Oakland Unified numbers show there are roughly 2,300 teachers in the district.It has just more than 36,000 students, not including those at district authorized charter schools.