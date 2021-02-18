Education

Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education caught making controversial comments

By
OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Some members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education were caught making some controversial comments about parents during a portion of a meeting they thought was private, but wasn't

In the video, board member Kim Beede uses expletives in talking about parents. The board also talks about making parents call in and record their public comments rather than making them live in a meeting and the recording would cut them off at exactly three minutes.

FULL VIDEO: Oakley school board caught making controversial comments about parents
Board member Lisa Brizendine said in the video that the public forgets that there are real people on the other side of the letters.

"They don't know what goes on behind the scenes. It's really unfortunate they want to pick on us. They want their babysitters back," said Brizendine.

Parents are upset and there is an online petition calling for the board to resign or be recalled. One parent said in the comments of the recall "my kids deserve better than this violent and uncaring bunch of bullies."

ABC7 News has reached out to district officials for comment and has not heard back yet.

