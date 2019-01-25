South Bay teen and father helping put teachers, others into affordable housing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Bay Area teachers, first responders, and other middle-income workers are being pushed out of the competitive housing market.
In the South Bay, there's a new program aimed at keeping those people housed in the communities where they serve.
"It really started when I saw the issues faced by the teachers at my school. A lot of them having to face long commutes or just being forced to spend more time away from their family because of those commutes," said Harrison Jones, a senior at St. Francis High School in Mountain View.
Jones along with his dad, a real estate professional, said let's house people in annually vacant apartment units in large complexes. There are usually two to three open in 100 plus unit complexes. They took the idea to the Housing Industry Foundation and "Housing for All" was launched.
"We should jump on it. This is part of our mission to keep people stably housed in their communities," said Inas Elmashni-Atawneh, with HIF.
HIF is now running the pilot project. It started in November of last year. They've sourced 50 units and placed eight people so far, like local teacher Yaneth Pisco.
"We were paying around 40-percent of our net income in rent. That is too much," said Pisco.
Pisco moves into her new place tomorrow. The landlord at Rosewalk Apartments is giving a below market rate.
Sequoia is one of 17 developers involved in the program. Currently, it takes place in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, but HIF is hoping to expand to the rest of the Bay Area.
The apartment is just 15 minutes from Yaneth's school.
"We love to serve this community that's why we're here," said Pisco.
Pisco wants to continue to do so. This program is making it possible.
To learn more about HIF's Housing for All program go here.
