Second grade class behind viral remix of Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts' meets singer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Singer Lizzo hit the stage at the SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday night and there were a few special guests in the crowd. Second grade students from Pittsburg who went viral after turning Lizzo's hit 'Truth Hurts' into a song about how they can be great.

Ms. Dorothy Honey Mallari's second grade class from Los Medanos Elementary School attended POPTOPIA, a concert presented by Bay Area radio station 99.7 Now!

ABC7 News cameras weren't allowed in during the group's meet and greet with singer Lizzo, but parents shared several photos of the experience.

Moments before, we caught the class at will call.

"Wanting to go up to her and look her in her eyes and say, 'Thank you, thank you. You don't know how many of us are watching you,'" Ms. Mallari said, as she described what she wanted to tell Lizzo. "And these kids, how much she's having an impact on them."

Last month, the Pittsburg Unified School District posted a video to Facebook. The video showed the class singing their own version of 'Truth Hurts.'



Of course, Mallari and her students changed the lyrics to be a bit more kid friendly.

"Bet you your favorite part is probably from them," Mallari told ABC7 News. "They really are the brains behind all this."

On Thursday, students Monica and Xiomari described the spotlight. The girls shared their mixed reviews.

"Uh... Scary," Xiomari said.

Monica chimed in, "and exciting!"

The girls admit, the experience has also been special, especially with their message of being great, being heard by millions.

ABC's Good Morning America also featured the Bay Area class, and connected them with Lizzo last month.

"It's big for us because we're only little, but it's kind of cool," Monica said.

Lucky for us, we got a front row seat on Thursday night as students sang their version of the hit.

"I just took an ELA test turns out I'm 100-percent that smart," the song goes.

Mallari says she's touched the group is making a difference.

"Kids have so many lessons to teach us adults, and that's what people don't understand," she said. "This is why I love teaching. I learn so much more than they can ever learn from me."
