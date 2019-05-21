teachers

Teachers in East Bay's New Haven School District on strike

By
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Teachers in Union City and parts of Hayward went on strike Monday morning, hoping they will have the same successful outcome Oakland educators had with their negotiations.

Teachers are asking for a 10 percent raise over two years. The school district is nowhere near meeting their demands.

Teachers in the New Haven School District have never been on strike. But what they lack in experience they make up in enthusiasm.

RELATED: Hundreds of New Haven Unified teachers on strike in Union City, Hayward

Still, being on the picket line is disconcerting to Erin Dal Porto, a teacher. "I did not think it would come to this. I think we've always been able to reach an agreement with district administrators," expressed Dal Porto.

Teachers want a 10 percent raise over two years, the district had offered a 3 percent bonus for the first year and a 1 percent raise the second.

Last night, the district moved slightly.



"We added contingency language that said if the revenue comes in higher then we'll give an additional half or one percent ongoing raise," explained John Mattos, School District spokesperson.

Any new revenue is unlikely since the district has repeatedly said it is experiencing declining enrollment. Their funding is based on the number of enrolled students.

"District managers are not prioritizing spending their money close to the classroom on teachers and counselors," said Vince Furia, a teacher.

RELATED: Deal reached between San Ramon Valley teachers, district

Teachers here have the highest salaries in Alameda County, but they have to pay their own health care insurance.

"The biggest struggle I've had besides raising rent prices is raising health insurance prices," added Dal Porto.

At Searles Elementary, of the 600 students enrolled, only 90 showed up.

Julie Ferrario, a parent, kept her kids at home to show her support for teachers. "We've been catching up on a lot of work at home and today we decided to take a bike ride to come down here and support the teachers," said Ferrario.

Valerie Salinas told us wants to get feedback from her daughter before sending her back to school.

"I want to see how they play it out. I want to get my daughter's perspective versus them telling her what they are going to do," said Salinas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationunion cityhaywardunion contractschoolsteacherstrikeunionsteachers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHERS
Target teacher discount starts Saturday
Mayor Breed's charter amendment to streamline affordable housing process
Santa Cruz tops list of least affordable cities in U.S. for educators
New Haven School District to help seniors in danger of not graduating after strike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News