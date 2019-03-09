No Strike: Deal reached between San Ramon Valley teachers, district

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials and the teachers' Union have reached a tentative agreement on a contract.The two sides have been holding marathon negotiations and were close to a deal when they recessed late Wednesday night.Negotiations resumed Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and the deal was announced by 4:20 p.m.The tentative deal includes:- 4% ongoing base salary increase- .18% increase to the Retired Employees Health Benefit Plan and Trust- Extended work year and revised salary schedule for school nurses- Lower student to staff ratios for counselors, nurses and teacher librarians- Extended work year and new salary schedule for Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs)- Increased stipends for teachers who support new teachers (SRVTIP)- Extended preparation time for elementary teachers- New contract language for reduced 4th and 5th-grade elementary staffing ratios and secondary daily student contacts- Caps on class sizes and caseloads, including special day classes and secondary caseloadsThe deal will be presented to teachers Monday, March 11 and voting will take place from Tuesday, March 12 through Thursday, March 14, 2019. If teachers approve the contract, the Board of Education will then be asked to ratify the agreement at its meeting on March 26.