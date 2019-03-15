UC Berkeley named in college admissions scandal

Are investigating any individual affiliated with UC who has been implicated thus far;





Initiated a critical review of our admissions policies to look for weaknesses and vulnerabilities;





Reached out to The College Board to learn more about its assessment of recent developments and any potential changes regarding the administration of SAT and ACT tests to ensure the integrity of students' scores;





Requested the latest available information from the U.S. Attorney offices in California to guide our future proactive action; and





Are collaborating with local and federal authorities in this matter to unearth the full breadth and scope of this problem.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC News has learned UC Berkeley is among the universities tied to the nationwide college admissions scandal.A former Canadian football player was arrested March 8 in San Jose on charges related to the scandal. David Sidoo is pleading not guilty.Court documents indicate Sidoo paid $200,000 for someone to take the SAT for his sons in 2011 and 2012.Sidoo's older son went to Chapman University in Orange County. His younger son, Jordan, went to UC Berkeley.The 2015 roster for Cal's men's rowing team name's Jordan Sidoo as a team member. A LinkedIn page associated with Jordan Sidoo indicates he graduate from UC Berkeley with a B.A. in history last year and was a member of the varsity rowing team.The LinkedIn page also indicates Jordan Sidoo is pursuing an M.B.A. at Southern New Hampshire University, which offers online degrees.David Sidoo has temporarily stepped down from two companies in Vancouver, East West Petroleum and Advantage Lithium Corp.Thirty-three parents are charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the coast-to-cost scam to get their children into elite colleges, including Stanford, Yale, Georgetown, Wake Forest and the University of Texas.