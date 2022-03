EMBED >More News Videos IT'S A BOY! Elon Musk has announced the birth of his first child with singer Grimes.

To comply with California's state law, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician partner Grimes have changed their newborn son's name to comply with California's law.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed another baby.Grimes revealed the baby was born via surrogate in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.The couple have named her "Y."You may remember, they named their son "X" after his birth in May 2020