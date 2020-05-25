elon musk

Elon Musk changes his newborn's name to comply with California law

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his newborn son's name after much debate on social media.

However, you might still be confused.

Musk and his partner, Grimes, changed the boy's name from "X Æ A-12" to ending in the roman numeral for 12 instead, which is written "X Æ A-Xii."

The new name is slightly more in accordance with California laws for issuing a birth certificate.

Rules state that official legal names can't be spelled with a number, so technically, using letters to represent a number is allowed.
