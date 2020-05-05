elon musk

Elon Musk, Grimes announce birth of son

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his partner Claire Boucher, stage name Grimes, are now parents to a new baby boy.

Musk made the announcement on Twitter, sharing two photos of the newborn. Musk said the baby and mother are doing fine.



He also responded to people's questions confirming the baby was a boy and claiming that his name is X Æ A-12. The name created a lot of confusion online because of the unusual letters and numbers.

The name for the ligature Æ is "ash," which has led many to believe that's how the name will be pronounced.

A-12 is an aircraft design by Lockheed Martin, which Musk has tweeted about in the past. According to NASA the design was designated A-12, the 12th in a series of internal design efforts for "Archangel", the aircraft's internal code name.

The name could also be a nod to Grimes 2019 album, Miss Anthropocene, which has a song titled 4ÆM.

The baby is Grimes' first child. It is Musk's sixth. He has five sons from his marriage to ex-wife, Justine Wilson.
