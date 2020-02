EMBED >More News Videos Darnell Abraham from the Broadway sensation "Hamilton" has to remember songs he has performed in the past and sing them on the spot!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Darnell Abraham from the Broadway sensation " Hamilton " shares what it's like to portray George Washington and how the role in the musical affects American history.Abraham was also put on the spot when Reggie surprised him with the game "Sing Your Resume." Abraham had to quickly recall songs he has performed on previous shows on live TV! How did he do? Check out the clip below.