ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs: Performances that have stood the test of time

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy.

Aretha Franklin is very ill, according to an Associated Press source, and is surrounded by loved ones in Detroit.

Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, is known for original hits as well as iconic covers.

RELATED: A look at the life of Aretha Franklin

As fans and supporters send well wishes, take a look back at some of her songs that people search for on the internet today:

"Respect"


"Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot.

"I Say a Little Prayer"


"I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"


Franklin herself released the often-covered classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.

"Chain of Fools"


This classic peaked at #2 in 1968.

"Think"


In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in Blues Brothers, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy.

"Freeway of Love"


"Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritymusicu.s. & world
Related
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
VIDEO: Here are the delicious foods making mouths sing at Outside Lands
Searching for the American Dream with 2 Elvis impersonators on Hollywood Boulevard
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Clearlake man kills 3 children, himself
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
New Hampshire firefighters to help fight Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
More News