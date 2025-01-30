Dozens of plaques from Oakland's historic Blues Walk of Fame stolen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of plaques from Oakland's historic Blues Walk of Fame were stolen.

The West Coast Blues Society says replacing the 40 plaques on 7th street is going to cost about $150,000.

The West Coast Blues Society says this theft is a huge loss to the walk and those they've honored -- big names like Aretha Franklin and Bay Area locals still around like Tom Bowden.

They will be fundraising to replace the plaques as soon as possible.

Oakland police have not commented on the case as of Wednesday afternoon.