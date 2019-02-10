ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande wins first Grammy for 'Sweetener'

EMBED </>More Videos

In "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande sings about her new love - "Ari" - and says "She taught me love, she taught me patience." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Ariana Grande, who this week publicly clashed with a Grammys producer, has won her first Grammy Award.

Grande won Sunday for best pop vocal album for "Sweetener." She was not in attendance at a pre-telecast ceremony to accept the honor.

In a tweet, she called the win "wild and beautiful" and thanked her fans for "being my main source of joy and inspiration always."



She also took to Instagram to share a childhood photo that had been edited to make it look like a young Grande was holding a Grammy statuette.


The superstar accused Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich of lying about discussions with Grande about performing at Sunday's ceremony. Ehrlich told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grande had told producers that she said she didn't have adequate time to prepare.

Grande blasted the comments in a social media post, saying she could have prepared a performance overnight.

Click here for a full list of Grammy Award winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsgrammy awardaward showsariana grande
Related
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
ARIANA GRANDE
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Ariana Grande struggling with PTSD after bombing
More ariana grande
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Jay Pharoah on impersonating Barack Obama
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Snow blankets beaches in Humboldt County
Snow forces closure of I-80 near Nevada state line
Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight
Caldecott Tunnel lanes reopen after crash
BART changing schedule to start morning rides at 5 a.m.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Vallejo Taco Bell
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Snow for Bay Area mountains and a dry afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Caltrans: No more weekend closures expected on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
More News