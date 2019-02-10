ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy winners 2019: Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, 'Black Panther' among early winners

The music of "Black Panther," with Kendrick Lamar in its starring role, officially owns the 2019 Grammy Awards, where women are heavily represented in the major four categories following a year where their presence was barely felt. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The main Grammys broadcast hasn't even begun yet, but many Grammy Award winners have already been announced ahead of Sunday night's telecast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

Best pop vocal album: Ariana Grande's "Sweetener"

Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga's "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"

Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson's "My Way"

Best country song: "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves' "Butterflies"

Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay's "Tequila"

Best music video: Childish Gambino's "This Is America"

Best alternative music album: "Colors," Beck

Best comedy album: "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation," Dave Chappelle

Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant's "Sincera"

Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter's "Faith - A Journey for All"

Best folk album: Punch Brothers' "All Ashore"

Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle's "Look Up Child"

Best musical theater album: "The Band's Visit"

Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"

Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"

Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You"

Best gospel album: Tori Kelly's "Hiding Place"

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle's "You Say"

Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir's "Freedom"

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Greatest Showman"

Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Black Panther"

Best song written for visual media: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy's "The Blues Is Alive and Well"

Best music film: Quincy Jones' "Quincy"

Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
