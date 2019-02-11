ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B's Grammy dress has social media talking

Carbi B's Grammy dress has social media talking.

Cardi B stole the show with a clam-oyster dress at the Grammys.

Women returned at the Grammys on Sunday as female acts won album of the year and best new artist, while rap also triumphed.



She wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress from the designer's 1995 fall couture collection.

Seconds after she stepped on the red carpet, social media lit up.



Cardi B performs at Rodeo Houston on Friday, March 1. You can see the full lineup here.
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak

