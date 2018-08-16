RELATED: Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Here are some of the tributes to Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76.
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018
What a life. What a legacy!— Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018
So much love, respect and gratitude.
R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️💔https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 16, 2018
Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018