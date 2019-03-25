Arts & Entertainment

Everything is bad: Chase Center concert lineup is missing one key thing...

EMBED <>More Videos

Everything is bad: Chase Center concert lineup has left a lot of questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's new Chase Center will be the new home of the Golden State Warriors. It will also be the city's big concert venue, but the lineup of the first performers has some people scratching their heads.

RELATED: Officials announce Metallica, San Francisco Symphony to be first event at Chase Center

Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, Phil Collins, The Black Keys, The Chainsmokers and Andrea Bocelli. All of them great in their own right, but do you notice something missing? ABC7's Reggie Aqui is catching onto a trend that has some people saying "everything is bad."

But there is a small glimmer of hope, as you'll see in the video above.

RELATED: SF mayor makes plea to Beyonce: "We need you!"

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertcelebrityandrea bocellimusicmetallicagolden state warriors
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area sees only 9 days of dry weather in March
Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston
Survey: 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering moving
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated sprinkles in parts of Bay Area
Show More
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Shooting in Walnut Creek shocks community
SFPD makes arrests in fatal Fillmore St. shooting
German family to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past
Anonymous threat prompts increased security at Serra High in San Mateo
More TOP STORIES News