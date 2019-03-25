Everything is bad: Chase Center concert lineup is missing one key thing...

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's new Chase Center will be the new home of the Golden State Warriors. It will also be the city's big concert venue, but the lineup of the first performers has some people scratching their heads.
Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, Phil Collins, The Black Keys, The Chainsmokers and Andrea Bocelli. All of them great in their own right, but do you notice something missing? ABC7's Reggie Aqui is catching onto a trend that has some people saying "everything is bad."
But there is a small glimmer of hope, as you'll see in the video above.
