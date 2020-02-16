Arts & Entertainment

Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a network of Keanu Reeves fans who are trying to find him all across San Francisco.

One of them is Christine Choy who took a selfie with him on Feb. 13.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in San Francisco Bay Area

"It was amazing, I'm still in shock that I met Keanu," said Choy.

After a chatting with Choy we began our own 'Keanu watch' heading straight to Montgomery street in San Francisco's Financial District.

Montgomery Street is now a complete movie set. We saw combination of real and fake: cranes, lights, real SFPD officers, fake SFPD vehicles and fake smoke. In the middle of the crowd we also spotted a lady with orange hair who we believe is Matrix Director, Lana Wachowski.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves spotted filming 'Matrix 4' in San Francisco

"How long have you been waiting here?" we asked Keanu Reeves fan, Richmond De Mesa.

"I've been waiting here since 5 pm."

One of The Matrix's fans made a map with all the street closures we posted on our website, hoping to spot Keanu Reeves.

Around 8:15 pm, an ABC7 news photographer spotted Lana Wachowski. Next to her was who we believe is Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss - or should we say NEO and Trinity?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocelebritydistractionmoviesactorbuzzworthymovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Fear, anxiety sets in for cruise passengers under coronavirus quarantine
San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishes 2nd in NBA Dunk Contest
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Two women attacked on SF Embarcadero, suspect in custody
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition
Show More
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
More TOP STORIES News