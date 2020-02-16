Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a network of Keanu Reeves fans who are trying to find him all across San Francisco.One of them is Christine Choy who took a selfie with him on Feb. 13."It was amazing, I'm still in shock that I met Keanu," said Choy.After a chatting with Choy we began our own 'Keanu watch' heading straight to Montgomery street in San Francisco's Financial District.Montgomery Street is now a complete movie set. We saw combination of real and fake: cranes, lights, real SFPD officers, fake SFPD vehicles and fake smoke. In the middle of the crowd we also spotted a lady with orange hair who we believe is Matrix Director, Lana Wachowski."How long have you been waiting here?" we asked Keanu Reeves fan, Richmond De Mesa."I've been waiting here since 5 pm."One of The Matrix's fans made a map with all the street closures we posted on our website, hoping to spot Keanu Reeves.Around 8:15 pm, an ABC7 news photographer spotted Lana Wachowski. Next to her was who we believe is Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss - or should we say NEO and Trinity?