SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Critics call "Hamilton" a work of genius, simultaneously re-imagining our past while reflecting our present and future.
Looking through the costumes backstage with Rick Negron, who plays King George III, feels like taking a trip back in time. Fabric for the costumes is made specifically for the show in France and England. The King's white wigs are made of Yak Hair
Get a peek at the costumes that bring 'Hamilton' to life
