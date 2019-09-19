Arts & Entertainment

Watch 'Hamilton' take over ABC7 Midday Live today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Broadway hit "Hamilton" will be taking over ABC7!

"Midday Live" will broadcast from San Francisco's SHN Orpheum Theater for a "Hamilton" takeover show today.

Check out live interviews with the stars of the show and get a look at the day in the life of one of their stars.

Go here to watch live at 11 a.m. for first looks and to see the takeover in full force at 11:30 a.m.

