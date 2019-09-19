What is 'Hamilton?' Here's what to know about the groundbreaking musical

We're talking about "Hamilton", the groundbreaking musical written by Lin Manuel-Miranda about one of our most important, yet least-known, founding fathers -- Alexander Hamilton.
Like the time period it's set in, "Hamilton" is revolutionary.
It's the story of a new nation, seen through the eyes of an immigrant who would become George Washington's right hand man, help cement the Constitution and create the first national bank.
Hamilton's tale is told through rap, hip-hop and R&B -- genres popular on the radio and iTunes but, until this show, rarely featured on Broadway.
Its actors are of every shade and color, a message from Miranda, the son of Puerto Rican immigrants, that America was always meant to be inclusive.
Critics call "Hamilton" a work of genius, simultaneously re-imagining our past while reflecting our present and future.
And now, four years after taking Broadway by storm, smashing sales records and capturing 11 Tony Awards, "Hamilton" continues to wow audiences at San Francisco's SHN Orpheum Theatre, now through January 5.
So, don't throw away your shot.
