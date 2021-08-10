hamilton

'Hamilton' returns to Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco

EMBED <>More Videos

'Hamilton' returns to Orpheum Theatre in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting tonight, "Hamilton" will make its returns to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

The hit show is one of the first productions to resume since the pandemic shut down theaters. This is the first "Hamilton" production to reopen in North America.

Guests will need proof that they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID test to get in. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Sunday night they welcomed their first audience back for dress rehearsal. There were 800 first responders and essential workers that attended.

Tickets are still available for tonight's show.

"Hamilton" will end its San Francisco run on September 5 and will move onto San Jose after that.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirushamiltonmusicalbroadwaycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAMILTON
Broadway's back! 'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' among returning blockbusters
'Hamilton' in SF to require proof of vaccination, masks
Why 'In the Heights' is so personal for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Chu
'Hamilton' returning to Orpheum Theatre in SF in August
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News