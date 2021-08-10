'Hamilton' returns to Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco

The hit show is one of the first productions to resume since the pandemic shut down theaters. This is the first "Hamilton" production to reopen in North America.
Guests will need proof that they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID test to get in. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
Sunday night they welcomed their first audience back for dress rehearsal. There were 800 first responders and essential workers that attended.
Tickets are still available for tonight's show.
"Hamilton" will end its San Francisco run on September 5 and will move onto San Jose after that.
