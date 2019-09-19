hamilton

'Hamilton' music director Lily Ling teaches you how to beatbox

By , , and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you ever wanted to know how to beatbox? Lily Ling is the music director for "Hamilton" and along with being in control of all the live music, she also teaches the character "Eliza" how to beatbox.

"Midday Live" crew Reggie Aqui, Kristen Sze and Mike Nicco were curious, so we brought Ling in to show them the ropes.

As you see in the video above, she had a lot of work to do, but Ling has plenty of experience.

She used to conduct the musical "Lion King" in Shanghai. She's also the first woman and the first Asian to conduct "Hamilton."

Ling says it's as easy as boots and cats. Find out what she means in the video above.

Take a look at "Hamilton's" full takeover of ABC7's Midday Live here.
