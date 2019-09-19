'Hamilton' takes over ABC7 'Midday Live'

"Midday Live" broadcasted from San Francisco's SHN Orpheum Theater for a "Hamilton" takeover show. The stars gave of the show gave ABC7 a special behind-the-scenes look at the hit musical.
- RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS:
- Interview with 'Hamilton' stars Julius Thomas and Julia Harriman
- What is 'Hamilton?' Here's what to know about the groundbreaking musical
- 'Hamilton' actress Sabrina Sloan works it on stage and at home
- 'Hamilton' music director Lily Ling teaches you how to beatbox
Midday Live stan and also btw killing it as Hamilton...it’s my pal @JuliusThomasIII . #Twinning @shnsf #hamilton pic.twitter.com/WTRI7OqPQM— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) September 19, 2019