Trivia with 'Hamilton' stars Simon Longnight, Ruben J. Carbajal and Brandon Louis Armstrong

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Hamilton" is told through rap, hip-hop and R&B, making it the coolest history lesson in town.We put cast members Simon Longnight, Ruben J. Carbajal and Brandon Louis Armstrong's history smarts to the test with a trivia game about the founding fathers.How long did it take Lin-Manuel Miranda to write "My Shot"?a) 1 dayb) 1 weekc) 1 monthd) 1 yearWho was an undercover spy for the American army during the Revolution?a) Aaron Burrb) John Adamsc) John Laurensd) Hercules MulliganIn what year did the Battle of Yorktown occur?a) 1781b) 1789c) 1776d) 2018Who was the first person to sign the Constitution?a) James Madisonb) Benjamin Franklinc) Alexander Hamiltond) George Washington