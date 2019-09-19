Trivia with 'Hamilton' stars Simon Longnight, Ruben J. Carbajal and Brandon Louis Armstrong

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Hamilton" is told through rap, hip-hop and R&B, making it the coolest history lesson in town.
We put cast members Simon Longnight, Ruben J. Carbajal and Brandon Louis Armstrong's history smarts to the test with a trivia game about the founding fathers.
How long did it take Lin-Manuel Miranda to write "My Shot"?
a) 1 day
b) 1 week
c) 1 month
d) 1 year
Who was an undercover spy for the American army during the Revolution?
a) Aaron Burr
b) John Adams
c) John Laurens
d) Hercules Mulligan
In what year did the Battle of Yorktown occur?
a) 1781
b) 1789
c) 1776
d) 2018
Who was the first person to sign the Constitution?
a) James Madison
b) Benjamin Franklin
c) Alexander Hamilton
d) George Washington
Take a look at "Hamilton's" full takeover of ABC7's Midday Live.
