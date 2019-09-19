hamilton

Interview with 'Hamilton' stars Julius Thomas and Julia Harriman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Critics call it the greatest American musical of our time and it's the hottest ticket in town.

We're talking about "Hamilton" the groundbreaking musical written by Lin Manuel-Miranda about Alexander Hamilton.

We caught up with actors Julius Thomas III, who plays Alexander Hamilton, and Julia K. Harriman, who plays Alexander Hamilton's wife, Eliza Hamilton.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

Take a look at "Hamilton's" full takeover of ABC7's Midday Live here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscohamiltonmusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Hamilton' takes over ABC7 'Midday Live'
HAMILTON
'Hamilton' takes over ABC7 'Midday Live'
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
'Hamilton' music director teaches you how to beatbox
What is 'Hamilton?'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Hamilton' takes over ABC7 'Midday Live'
Widow grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla in SF
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
What is 'Hamilton?'
WATCH IN 60: CA emissions fight, SFO runway to reopen, no more face filters
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in SE Texas
EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritan pulls toddler to safety from burning SUV
Show More
SFO runway repairs to be completed tonight
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry and seasonal today, summer heat soon
'Hamilton' music director teaches you how to beatbox
DEA launches probe into Tyler Skaggs' death
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
More TOP STORIES News