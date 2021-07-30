hamilton

'Hamilton' in SF to require proof of vaccination or test, masks for audience

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Hamilton" will require vaccination proof or negative test results for audiences when it returns to San Francisco

All ticketholders will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or negative test results from a COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance for entry.

Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times.

The hit Broadway musical will have a month-long engagement at the Orpheum Theatre. Performances will begin on August 10 and go until September 5, 2021. The show will move to San Jose after that.

ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui caught up with Julius Thomas III (Hamilton) and Andrew Wojtal (Samuel Seabury) who each gave an exclusive look at the last performance in SF before production had to be paused. Watch the interviews in the media player above.

