'Hamilton' in SF to require proof of vaccination or test, masks for audience

All ticketholders will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or negative test results from a COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance for entry.
RELATED: Broadway theaters announce audience COVID vaccine, mask requirements
Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times.
The hit Broadway musical will have a month-long engagement at the Orpheum Theatre. Performances will begin on August 10 and go until September 5, 2021. The show will move to San Jose after that.
ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui caught up with Julius Thomas III (Hamilton) and Andrew Wojtal (Samuel Seabury) who each gave an exclusive look at the last performance in SF before production had to be paused. Watch the interviews in the media player above.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Hamilton' returning to Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco in August
- Actor from 'Hamilton' shares what it's like to portray George Washington ahead of the founding father's birthday
- Trivia with 'Hamilton' stars Simon Longnight, Ruben J. Carbajal and Brandon Louis Armstrong
- 'Hamilton' music director Lily Ling teaches you how to beatbox
- Interview with 'Hamilton' stars Julius Thomas and Julia Harriman
- Get a peek at the costumes that bring 'Hamilton' to life
- 'Hamilton' San Francisco: Behind-the-scenes with the stars
- 'Hamilton' actress Sabrina Sloan works it on stage and at home
- What is 'Hamilton?' Here's what to know about the groundbreaking musical
- 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' daughter, 3, has died after struggle with severe epilepsy