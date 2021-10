'Hamilton' returning to Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco in August

.@hamiltonmusical will reopen the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco! Performances begin August 10. Strictly limited 4-week engagement through September 5, 2021.



Tickets on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10am PT at https://t.co/In4wbfv3AE.#Hamilton #HamiltonMusical #HamiltonSF pic.twitter.com/XBlDaZ5u2F — BroadwaySF (@broadwaysf) June 1, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Hamilton" is returning to San Francisco! The hit Broadway musical will have a month-long engagement at the Orpheum Theatre.Performances will begin on August 10 and go until September 5, 2021. The show will move to San Jose after that.ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui caught up with Julius Thomas III (Hamilton) and Andrew Wojtal (Samuel Seabury) who each gave an exclusive look at the last performance in SF before production had to be paused . Watch the interviews in the media player above.