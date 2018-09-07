DISNEYLAND

Halloween officially arrives at Disneyland, California Adventure

The celebration of all things spooky started Friday at both Disneyland and California Adventure. (Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Halloween has arrived at the Disneyland Resort!

The celebration of all things spooky started Friday at both Disneyland and California Adventure. The frightening festivities will last through Oct. 31.

Favorites like Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy and Haunted Mansion Holiday are back.

Also new at California Adventure -- a character encounter with Vampirina.

Riders will also help save Groot from crazed creatures on the Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters after Dark.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
