ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Holiday traditions, San Francisco style

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the biggest holiday attractions in San Francisco is the life-size gingerbread house at The Fairmont. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This is the time for holiday traditions. It could be ice skating at the Embarcadero, or eating a special dinner at the Tadich Grill. We ran around town looking for those traditions that are unique to San Francisco.

Our first stop was the Mission District. Walk along 24th Street and you will find Latino families getting ready for making tamales, the traditional meal on Christmas eve.

At La Espiga de Oro (the Golden Spike), the owners were busy grinding fresh corn to make masa dough. People either pick it up prepared to make tamales with their families, or like Yolanda Prieto, they buy the tamales already made and ready to eat.

"It will never be a Christmas, unless there's tamales in my house," said Prieto. "I am taking some chicken and some pork, which are my family's favorite. And so I hope to keep them in the freezer until Christmas eve, and then the party is on."

The party was already on at The Fairmont. Families streamed into the lobby to check out the life-size gingerbread house. Kristine Libby has been here before, but today she brought her two children to for the first time.

"It's a nice tradition. It's a fun place to see to feel the holiday spirit, and it is just nice to be able to celebrate this as a family," said Libby.

This year, The Fairmont unveiled a new perk. A private lunch inside the gingerbread house. Jeff Peterson jumped at the chance to treat his daughter.

"Bryn is my third child that's been here. We've been coming for 19 years. And the Fairmont always does beautiful decorations. We love the Christmas tree, said Peterson.

A few blocks away, families enjoying the seasonal ice rink at Union Square. Jackie Wolf watched her children glide around the ice.

"We go ice skating every year with our kids. I think it just envelopes the season and the coldness and everything we embrace. Being together and enjoying time," said Wolf, who was visiting from Roseville.

Inside the War Memorial Opera House, there was nothing but smiles as families got ready for the afternoon performance of The Nutcracker.

"It's a really fun Christmas tradition to look forward to. And to see all the dancers. It is really fun," said Elena Vitzthum, who was going to watch the performance with several friends and their moms.

Her friend Ana Senn said she just liked the Christmas feel. There is plenty of that feeling to go around in San Francisco at this time of year.

Go here for more stories and videos about the holidays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchristmasholidaychristmas evechristmas treeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oakland weekend: John Legend's Legendary Christmas, Oakland Ballet's Nutcracker, more
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
ABC's full holiday programming schedule
SF Weekend: Camp Fire beer fundraiser, Merry Misfit Cabaret, SF Ballet's Nutcracker, more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Government partially shuts down after Trump, Congress unable to agree on border wall spending
7-year-old honorary Sunnyvale officer has passed away
NB, SB I-280 closed near I-880 in San Jose due to overturned propane truck
Last minute holiday shoppers hit Union Square in San Francisco
Families welcome home soldiers for the holidays at SFO
Reports of possible shooting near Daly City BART station
South Bay teen collects hundreds of toys for kids
Robbery suspects lead CHP on high-speed chase in LA County
Show More
Small stores reap benefit as online window for delivery by Christmas Eve closes
Giants say Raiders have expressed interest in playing at AT&T Park
Police search for suspect in attempted robbery at MacArthur BART
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Stocks headed towards single worst month since 2008
More News